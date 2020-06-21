All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1410 East Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1410 East Pine Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

1410 East Pine Street

1410 East Pine Street · (425) 445-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1410 East Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit W119 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
garage
media room
yoga
W119 Available 07/01/20 Braeburn Condos on Capitol Hill!

One-bedroom plus workspace has West-facing balcony. Engineered hardwood floors, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets, over-sized bathroom with tons of cabinet storage, and washer/dryer in unit. Secure parking in one included parking space, two separate storage closets, one on balcony and one in garage. This perfect location is close to restaurants, bakeries, bars, light rail & the buzz of Capitol Hill. The property is amenities-rich with yoga room, gym, owners lounge, movie theater, dog run, pea patch, game area, art room and multiple rooftop decks! In spite of the unit number, this unit is NOT on the 1st floor of the building. The condo building is on a hill and this unit is on the 2nd floor.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1410-e-pine-st-seattle-wa-98122-usa-unit-w119/4fbbcf58-caf8-4aa9-8561-b5981eed3219

(RLNE5827504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 East Pine Street have any available units?
1410 East Pine Street has a unit available for $2,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 East Pine Street have?
Some of 1410 East Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 East Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 East Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 East Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1410 East Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1410 East Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1410 East Pine Street does offer parking.
Does 1410 East Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 East Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 East Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1410 East Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 East Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 East Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 East Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 East Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1410 East Pine Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity