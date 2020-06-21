1410 East Pine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking garage media room yoga

W119 Available 07/01/20 Braeburn Condos on Capitol Hill!



One-bedroom plus workspace has West-facing balcony. Engineered hardwood floors, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets, over-sized bathroom with tons of cabinet storage, and washer/dryer in unit. Secure parking in one included parking space, two separate storage closets, one on balcony and one in garage. This perfect location is close to restaurants, bakeries, bars, light rail & the buzz of Capitol Hill. The property is amenities-rich with yoga room, gym, owners lounge, movie theater, dog run, pea patch, game area, art room and multiple rooftop decks! In spite of the unit number, this unit is NOT on the 1st floor of the building. The condo building is on a hill and this unit is on the 2nd floor.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1410-e-pine-st-seattle-wa-98122-usa-unit-w119/4fbbcf58-caf8-4aa9-8561-b5981eed3219



(RLNE5827504)