All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 14008 Stone Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
14008 Stone Ave N
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

14008 Stone Ave N

14008 Stone Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14008 Stone Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14008 Stone Ave N Available 12/07/19 North Seattle House - Available December 7th. Welcome home in North Seattle! Great schools, family friendly neighborhoods, easy access to beaches and parks, easy commute to downtown Seattle and more! This spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with fully finished basement has been beautifully updated. The bright and cheery interior has fresh paint, wood floors and beautiful millwork! The on trend, gray and white, kitchen has modern stainless appliances, abundant quartz counter space, white cabinetry, and a breakfast nook. Large deck off the kitchen and living area is great for entertaining. Original hardwoods throughout the main floor. Fully finished lower level with a large office/studio, rec room, spacious laundry room, and lots of windows. The upstairs features three bedrooms and has a private master with ample closet space. Parking for two cars off-street in driveway. Brand new washer and dryer included. Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, this home also has easy access to transit, I-5, and Hwy 99 for commuters. One dog or cat OK with additional $500 pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #northseattlerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU

(RLNE5202410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14008 Stone Ave N have any available units?
14008 Stone Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14008 Stone Ave N have?
Some of 14008 Stone Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14008 Stone Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
14008 Stone Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14008 Stone Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 14008 Stone Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 14008 Stone Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 14008 Stone Ave N offers parking.
Does 14008 Stone Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14008 Stone Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14008 Stone Ave N have a pool?
No, 14008 Stone Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 14008 Stone Ave N have accessible units?
No, 14008 Stone Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 14008 Stone Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14008 Stone Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University