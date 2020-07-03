Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14008 Stone Ave N Available 12/07/19 North Seattle House - Available December 7th. Welcome home in North Seattle! Great schools, family friendly neighborhoods, easy access to beaches and parks, easy commute to downtown Seattle and more! This spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with fully finished basement has been beautifully updated. The bright and cheery interior has fresh paint, wood floors and beautiful millwork! The on trend, gray and white, kitchen has modern stainless appliances, abundant quartz counter space, white cabinetry, and a breakfast nook. Large deck off the kitchen and living area is great for entertaining. Original hardwoods throughout the main floor. Fully finished lower level with a large office/studio, rec room, spacious laundry room, and lots of windows. The upstairs features three bedrooms and has a private master with ample closet space. Parking for two cars off-street in driveway. Brand new washer and dryer included. Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, this home also has easy access to transit, I-5, and Hwy 99 for commuters. One dog or cat OK with additional $500 pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



#forlease #avenueoneresidential #northseattlerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU



(RLNE5202410)