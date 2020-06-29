All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
13519 Linden Ave. N.
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

13519 Linden Ave. N.

13519 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13519 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
HUGE CONDO. Bitter lake. Park Plaza Condo. 2br. 1.75 bath - HUGE UNIT. Linden Plaza Condos. Bitter Lake area. 13519 Linden Ave N. Seattle, WA 98133. Large Condo. Top floor. Second floor. End Unit. 1,260 square feet. New beige carpets and new wood laminate floors. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features beige counters and natural wood cabinets. New dishwasher and microwave. Eating nook off kitchen. New washer/dryer. Covered deck with storage locker. Curtains in living room. Sliding glass door off living room to huge deck. Wood blinds in bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace. Cathedral ceilings in living room and dining room. Living room faces south. Kitchen nook faces east and south. Bedrooms face north. Intercom to front door. Outside Common door to two units. Outdoor Community pool open in spring and summer. Community Rec. room with pool table, kitchen. One car garage. [Shared garage]. Plus one uncovered parking. Storage closet in entry area.

Near bus line. Freeway. Northgate Mall, Northwest Hospital. Green Lake. Shops and restaurants.

Approximate room sizes: Living room 25 ft. by 21 ft. Dining area 16 ft. by 14 ft. Kitchen nook 8 ft. by 6 ft. Deck 30 ft. by 8 ft. Storage locker on deck 6 ft. by 4 ft. Laundry closet 8 ft. by 3 ft. with 2 shelves. Master bedroom 18 ft. by 15 ft. with three closets. 1st 3 ft. by 2.5 ft. with 5 shelves. 2nd 8 ft. by 2.5 ft. 3rd 3 ft. 2.5ft. 2nd bedroom 15 ft. by 12 ft. with 7 ft. by 2.5 ft closet.

Available: Now No Pets. No Smoking. One year lease. RENT INCLUDES WATER/
SEWER/GARBAGE PAID BY OWNER.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

Applications: Available on our web site at: http://www.wpirealestate.com/resource/apply. $45 per adult over 18 years old.

Directions: I-5. West on 130th Ave NE. Right at Linden Ave N. Condos on left.

Move in funds: First Months Rent $1,995.00
[1/6th Last Months rent $1,995.00] $332.50
[1/6th of Security Deposit $1,800.00] $300.00
Screen fee $45 per adult $45.00
TOTAL $2,672.50 [with good credit]

Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: (206)-715-0286 Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com

WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.
9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98115

All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5577989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

