Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage

HUGE CONDO. Bitter lake. Park Plaza Condo. 2br. 1.75 bath - HUGE UNIT. Linden Plaza Condos. Bitter Lake area. 13519 Linden Ave N. Seattle, WA 98133. Large Condo. Top floor. Second floor. End Unit. 1,260 square feet. New beige carpets and new wood laminate floors. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features beige counters and natural wood cabinets. New dishwasher and microwave. Eating nook off kitchen. New washer/dryer. Covered deck with storage locker. Curtains in living room. Sliding glass door off living room to huge deck. Wood blinds in bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace. Cathedral ceilings in living room and dining room. Living room faces south. Kitchen nook faces east and south. Bedrooms face north. Intercom to front door. Outside Common door to two units. Outdoor Community pool open in spring and summer. Community Rec. room with pool table, kitchen. One car garage. [Shared garage]. Plus one uncovered parking. Storage closet in entry area.



Near bus line. Freeway. Northgate Mall, Northwest Hospital. Green Lake. Shops and restaurants.



Approximate room sizes: Living room 25 ft. by 21 ft. Dining area 16 ft. by 14 ft. Kitchen nook 8 ft. by 6 ft. Deck 30 ft. by 8 ft. Storage locker on deck 6 ft. by 4 ft. Laundry closet 8 ft. by 3 ft. with 2 shelves. Master bedroom 18 ft. by 15 ft. with three closets. 1st 3 ft. by 2.5 ft. with 5 shelves. 2nd 8 ft. by 2.5 ft. 3rd 3 ft. 2.5ft. 2nd bedroom 15 ft. by 12 ft. with 7 ft. by 2.5 ft closet.



Available: Now No Pets. No Smoking. One year lease. RENT INCLUDES WATER/

SEWER/GARBAGE PAID BY OWNER.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



Applications: Available on our web site at: http://www.wpirealestate.com/resource/apply. $45 per adult over 18 years old.



Directions: I-5. West on 130th Ave NE. Right at Linden Ave N. Condos on left.



Move in funds: First Months Rent $1,995.00

[1/6th Last Months rent $1,995.00] $332.50

[1/6th of Security Deposit $1,800.00] $300.00

Screen fee $45 per adult $45.00

TOTAL $2,672.50 [with good credit]



Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: (206)-715-0286 Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com



WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.

9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100

Seattle, WA 98115



All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5577989)