Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

13504 3rd Ave NE

13504 3rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13504 3rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Haller Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - The Home is in a great location! Sit in a quiet street and near Lakeside School. Short walk to Downtown and UW bus lines. Close to I-5 and quick drive to Northgate. There are a variety of restaurants shopping and grocery store within walking distance!
Details:
-There are 6 bedrooms (2 each level) and two kitchens.
-New carpet and fresh paint throughout.
-Daylight basement has separate entrance.
-Big kitchen with breakfast counter.
-Large living room has space for dining area and a gas fire.
-off street parking for 4 cars.
-Awesome territorial and public golf course view.

(RLNE4959066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13504 3rd Ave NE have any available units?
13504 3rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 13504 3rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13504 3rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13504 3rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13504 3rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13504 3rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13504 3rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13504 3rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13504 3rd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13504 3rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13504 3rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13504 3rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13504 3rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13504 3rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13504 3rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13504 3rd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13504 3rd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
