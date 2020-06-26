13504 3rd Ave NE

Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great House for Rent - The Home is in a great location! Sit in a quiet street and near Lakeside School. Short walk to Downtown and UW bus lines. Close to I-5 and quick drive to Northgate. There are a variety of restaurants shopping and grocery store within walking distance!

Details:

-There are 6 bedrooms (2 each level) and two kitchens.

-New carpet and fresh paint throughout.

-Daylight basement has separate entrance.

-Big kitchen with breakfast counter.

-Large living room has space for dining area and a gas fire.

-off street parking for 4 cars.

-Awesome territorial and public golf course view.



(RLNE4959066)