13327 28th Ave NE

Amenities
Classic, 4 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the neighborhood of Olympic Hills in Seattle.
The charming and well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, and fireplace. The stunning kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, fine wood cabinets offer ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has tiled baths. Other appliances include an in-unit washer and dryer, forced-air, and gas heating.
The exterior features lawn, deck, lush garden, and yard - perfect for outdoor activities with the family. There are 4 parking spaces available: 2 in the attached covered garage and 2 in the driveway. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.
Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.
Occupied until November 11, 2019.
Nearby Parks: Albert Davis Park, Lake City Mini Park, Little Brook Park, and Cedar Park.
Bus lines:
65 - 0.1 mile
64 - 0.1 mile
309 - 0.3 mile
522 - 0.3 mile
