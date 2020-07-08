All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

13327 28th Ave NE

13327 28th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13327 28th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Classic, 4 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the neighborhood of Olympic Hills in Seattle.

The charming and well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, and fireplace. The stunning kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, fine wood cabinets offer ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has tiled baths. Other appliances include an in-unit washer and dryer, forced-air, and gas heating.

The exterior features lawn, deck, lush garden, and yard - perfect for outdoor activities with the family. There are 4 parking spaces available: 2 in the attached covered garage and 2 in the driveway. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.

Occupied until November 11, 2019.

Nearby Parks: Albert Davis Park, Lake City Mini Park, Little Brook Park, and Cedar Park.

Bus lines:
65 - 0.1 mile
64 - 0.1 mile
309 - 0.3 mile
522 - 0.3 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

(RLNE5220190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

