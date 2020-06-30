All apartments in Seattle
1320 South State Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1320 South State Street

1320 South State Street · No Longer Available
Location

1320 South State Street, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
internet access
tennis court
Discount / Promo: Sign the lease on or before February 29 and get $500 off your first full month's rent!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, unfurnished townhouse on the friendly neighborhood of North Beacon Hill in Seattle.

This townhouse's spacious and bright interior features large sliding glass door and windows, and hardwood/carpet/tiled floors make this unit a perfect choice. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. One of the comfy bedrooms has a large built-in closet. There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with ceiling fans and gas heating.

It comes with an attached garage; it can accommodate 1 1/2 cars and 2 motorcycles.

The exterior features a small yard that the tenant must take care of. Only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenant pays all utilities.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j3TMc3r9rcu

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Beacon Hill Playground, Katie Black's Garden, and Taejon Park.

Transit Score: 77

This property is near or accessible to and from the bus stops, playground, and basketball court. Transit is convenient for most trips.

1320 South State Street is approximately a 29-minute walk from the LINK at the ST LIGHT RAIL & S ROYAL BROUGHAM WAY stop.

Bus lines:
36 - 0.0 mile
60 - 0.0 mile
124 - 0.3 mile
7 - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
LINK - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5525480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 South State Street have any available units?
1320 South State Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 South State Street have?
Some of 1320 South State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 South State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 South State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 South State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1320 South State Street offer parking?
Yes, 1320 South State Street offers parking.
Does 1320 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 South State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 South State Street have a pool?
No, 1320 South State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1320 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 South State Street has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

