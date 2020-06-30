Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage internet access tennis court

Pretty, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, unfurnished townhouse on the friendly neighborhood of North Beacon Hill in Seattle.



This townhouse's spacious and bright interior features large sliding glass door and windows, and hardwood/carpet/tiled floors make this unit a perfect choice. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. One of the comfy bedrooms has a large built-in closet. There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with ceiling fans and gas heating.



It comes with an attached garage; it can accommodate 1 1/2 cars and 2 motorcycles.



The exterior features a small yard that the tenant must take care of. Only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenant pays all utilities.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j3TMc3r9rcu



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Beacon Hill Playground, Katie Black's Garden, and Taejon Park.



Transit Score: 77



This property is near or accessible to and from the bus stops, playground, and basketball court. Transit is convenient for most trips.



1320 South State Street is approximately a 29-minute walk from the LINK at the ST LIGHT RAIL & S ROYAL BROUGHAM WAY stop.



Bus lines:

36 - 0.0 mile

60 - 0.0 mile

124 - 0.3 mile

7 - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

LINK - 0.6 mile



