Discount / Promo: Sign the lease on or before February 29 and get $500 off your first full month's rent!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Pretty, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, unfurnished townhouse on the friendly neighborhood of North Beacon Hill in Seattle.
This townhouse's spacious and bright interior features large sliding glass door and windows, and hardwood/carpet/tiled floors make this unit a perfect choice. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. One of the comfy bedrooms has a large built-in closet. There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with ceiling fans and gas heating.
It comes with an attached garage; it can accommodate 1 1/2 cars and 2 motorcycles.
The exterior features a small yard that the tenant must take care of. Only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.
Tenant pays all utilities.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j3TMc3r9rcu
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Beacon Hill Playground, Katie Black's Garden, and Taejon Park.
Transit Score: 77
This property is near or accessible to and from the bus stops, playground, and basketball court. Transit is convenient for most trips.
1320 South State Street is approximately a 29-minute walk from the LINK at the ST LIGHT RAIL & S ROYAL BROUGHAM WAY stop.
Bus lines:
36 - 0.0 mile
60 - 0.0 mile
124 - 0.3 mile
7 - 0.4 mile
Rail lines:
LINK - 0.6 mile
