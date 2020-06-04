1316 26th Ave S

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GORGEOUS MODERN Home - No detail has been overlooked! Hardwood flooring, high-end stainless appliances, quartz counters, tile backsplashes and heated polished concrete flooring, your toes will love it here!



Radiant concrete floors greet you at entry. Light filled open floor plan on main level features hardwood floors, contemporary cabinetry, quartz counters, tile splashes and high-end stainless appliances. Clean design, sophisticated and fun stand alone home boast 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a single car garage. Home is close to everything and commute is easy whether by car, bus, or walking. Nice neighborhood on the border of Leschi and Judkins Park of Seattle Area Schools are highly ranked & are close to home.



Pets considered on a case by case basis. $35/month pet rent & additional deposit apply.



This location is prime for commuting and leisure. On the bus line to University of Washington and Downtown Seattle. Easy access to I-5 and 520, just minutes to Downtown, Queen Anne, South Lake Union, Wallingford, Fremont, Madison Park, & Capitol Hill.



Please click the link below to view our screening criteria:

https://tfgre.com/seattle-property-management-services/tenant-application-information/



(RLNE5838686)