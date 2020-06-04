All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1316 26th Ave S

1316 26th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1316 26th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GORGEOUS MODERN Home - No detail has been overlooked! Hardwood flooring, high-end stainless appliances, quartz counters, tile backsplashes and heated polished concrete flooring, your toes will love it here!

Radiant concrete floors greet you at entry. Light filled open floor plan on main level features hardwood floors, contemporary cabinetry, quartz counters, tile splashes and high-end stainless appliances. Clean design, sophisticated and fun stand alone home boast 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a single car garage. Home is close to everything and commute is easy whether by car, bus, or walking. Nice neighborhood on the border of Leschi and Judkins Park of Seattle Area Schools are highly ranked & are close to home.

Pets considered on a case by case basis. $35/month pet rent & additional deposit apply.

This location is prime for commuting and leisure. On the bus line to University of Washington and Downtown Seattle. Easy access to I-5 and 520, just minutes to Downtown, Queen Anne, South Lake Union, Wallingford, Fremont, Madison Park, & Capitol Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 26th Ave S have any available units?
1316 26th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 26th Ave S have?
Some of 1316 26th Ave S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 26th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1316 26th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 26th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 26th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1316 26th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1316 26th Ave S does offer parking.
Does 1316 26th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 26th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 26th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1316 26th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1316 26th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1316 26th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 26th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 26th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
