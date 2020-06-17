13045 23rd Pl NE

Amenities

Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins!

Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities; gas, electric, w/s/g. There is a room off one of the bedrooms that could be used as a 4th bedroom, office, den. We require 1st months rent, and deposit do upon move in. Residents are required to have a Residential Benefits Package - $19.95 per month, Please contact Meghan at 206-577-0589 for info and showings!



-Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-TOoDLAGDs

-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/171a9910d8

-$45 application fee per adult

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



(RLNE3799591)