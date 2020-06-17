All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:00 PM

13045 23rd Pl NE

13045 23rd Place Northeast · (206) 577-0837 ext. 112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13045 23rd Pl NE · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins!
Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities; gas, electric, w/s/g. There is a room off one of the bedrooms that could be used as a 4th bedroom, office, den. We require 1st months rent, and deposit do upon move in. Residents are required to have a Residential Benefits Package - $19.95 per month, Please contact Meghan at 206-577-0589 for info and showings!

-Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-TOoDLAGDs
-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/171a9910d8
-$45 application fee per adult
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE3799591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13045 23rd Pl NE have any available units?
13045 23rd Pl NE has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13045 23rd Pl NE have?
Some of 13045 23rd Pl NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13045 23rd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
13045 23rd Pl NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13045 23rd Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13045 23rd Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 13045 23rd Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 13045 23rd Pl NE does offer parking.
Does 13045 23rd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13045 23rd Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13045 23rd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 13045 23rd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 13045 23rd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 13045 23rd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13045 23rd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13045 23rd Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
