All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 13039 Corliss Ave. N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
13039 Corliss Ave. N.
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

13039 Corliss Ave. N.

13039 Corliss Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13039 Corliss Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Haller Lake North Seattle Home - Available Now - Lovely and spacious 2-story home with a daylight basement you will be proud to call home! Light-filled and open living spaces featuring beautiful hardwood floors. The main level living room is adorned with a decorative fireplace and opens to the dining room, which flows into the kitchen - all with windows overlooking the landscaped front yard with mature plantings and gorgeous trees. The kitchen provides ample countertop workspace and cabinet storage, a large farmhouse sink, and your standard appliance suite. 2 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level with views of the grassy-green and tree-lined fully fenced back yard. The master bedroom offers access to the expansive covered deck overlooking the large private and peaceful backyard. Completing the main level is a deck which spans the width of the house and is accessible from the kitchen and master bedroom. Half the deck is open to enjoy sunny days, the other half is covered for year-round entertainment options! On the lower level you will find another nice-sized bedroom with huge walk-in closet, 3/4 bathroom, large rec room with new wood laminate flooring, laundry room & workshop. Sizable outbuilding tucked discretely behind a hedge of trees on the back of the lot for all your tinkering and storage needs! Single car detached garage plus covered slab for additional parking.
Quick 10 minute commute to SLU, and less than 15 minutes to Downtown Seattle with easy access to I-5 and express lanes, the upcoming light rail, and new Northgate hockey facility with retail core remodel. A wonderful oasis surrounded by trees on quiet street, near Haller Lake Park & North Acres Park, Jackson Park Golf Course and wonderful public and private schools.
Small dogs considered on a case by case basis. Sorry no cats, and no smoking.
To schedule a visit to this sweet home, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.

#AvenueOneResidential #HallerLake #Northgate #NorthSeattle

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5150720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13039 Corliss Ave. N. have any available units?
13039 Corliss Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13039 Corliss Ave. N. have?
Some of 13039 Corliss Ave. N.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13039 Corliss Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
13039 Corliss Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13039 Corliss Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13039 Corliss Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 13039 Corliss Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 13039 Corliss Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 13039 Corliss Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13039 Corliss Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13039 Corliss Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 13039 Corliss Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 13039 Corliss Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 13039 Corliss Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 13039 Corliss Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13039 Corliss Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University