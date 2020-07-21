13039 Corliss Ave. N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Haller Lake North Seattle Home - Available Now - Lovely and spacious 2-story home with a daylight basement you will be proud to call home! Light-filled and open living spaces featuring beautiful hardwood floors. The main level living room is adorned with a decorative fireplace and opens to the dining room, which flows into the kitchen - all with windows overlooking the landscaped front yard with mature plantings and gorgeous trees. The kitchen provides ample countertop workspace and cabinet storage, a large farmhouse sink, and your standard appliance suite. 2 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level with views of the grassy-green and tree-lined fully fenced back yard. The master bedroom offers access to the expansive covered deck overlooking the large private and peaceful backyard. Completing the main level is a deck which spans the width of the house and is accessible from the kitchen and master bedroom. Half the deck is open to enjoy sunny days, the other half is covered for year-round entertainment options! On the lower level you will find another nice-sized bedroom with huge walk-in closet, 3/4 bathroom, large rec room with new wood laminate flooring, laundry room & workshop. Sizable outbuilding tucked discretely behind a hedge of trees on the back of the lot for all your tinkering and storage needs! Single car detached garage plus covered slab for additional parking.

Quick 10 minute commute to SLU, and less than 15 minutes to Downtown Seattle with easy access to I-5 and express lanes, the upcoming light rail, and new Northgate hockey facility with retail core remodel. A wonderful oasis surrounded by trees on quiet street, near Haller Lake Park & North Acres Park, Jackson Park Golf Course and wonderful public and private schools.

Small dogs considered on a case by case basis. Sorry no cats, and no smoking.

To schedule a visit to this sweet home, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.



No Cats Allowed



