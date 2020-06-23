13033 25th Ave NE

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly

Seattle Two Story, Four Bedroom - Large, four bedroom house in North Seattle, in a quiet neighborhood. Open and spacious, the home has a sunken living room with a fireplace, located just off the entry, a formal dining room off the kitchen which overlooks the backyard, and the kitchen with an eating nook which opens to the family/rec room. The four good sized bedrooms are upstairs, including a master suite and hall bathroom.



House has been thoroughly cleaned and painted and is in excellent condition. Owner will not accept pets or smoking.

Please complete online guest card for more information and walk-thru appointments.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4560346)