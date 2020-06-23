All apartments in Seattle
13033 25th Ave NE

13033 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13033 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Seattle Two Story, Four Bedroom - Large, four bedroom house in North Seattle, in a quiet neighborhood. Open and spacious, the home has a sunken living room with a fireplace, located just off the entry, a formal dining room off the kitchen which overlooks the backyard, and the kitchen with an eating nook which opens to the family/rec room. The four good sized bedrooms are upstairs, including a master suite and hall bathroom.

House has been thoroughly cleaned and painted and is in excellent condition. Owner will not accept pets or smoking.
Please complete online guest card for more information and walk-thru appointments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4560346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13033 25th Ave NE have any available units?
13033 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 13033 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13033 25th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13033 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13033 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13033 25th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 13033 25th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 13033 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13033 25th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13033 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13033 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13033 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13033 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13033 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13033 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13033 25th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13033 25th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
