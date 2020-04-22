Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/128-20th-ave-e-1?p=Company



2-bedroom/2.5 baths, 2-story townhouse in the sought-after Capitol Hill neighborhood. Main level offers a living and dining area combined, kitchen with full appliances, access to an outdoor patio space, and a powder room. Upstairs has two bedrooms with own private baths and a laundry closet with a full-size washer and dryer.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.