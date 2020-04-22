All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 128 20th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
128 20th Ave E
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:14 PM

128 20th Ave E

128 20th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

128 20th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/128-20th-ave-e-1?p=Company

2-bedroom/2.5 baths, 2-story townhouse in the sought-after Capitol Hill neighborhood. Main level offers a living and dining area combined, kitchen with full appliances, access to an outdoor patio space, and a powder room. Upstairs has two bedrooms with own private baths and a laundry closet with a full-size washer and dryer.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 20th Ave E have any available units?
128 20th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 128 20th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
128 20th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 20th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 128 20th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 128 20th Ave E offer parking?
No, 128 20th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 128 20th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 20th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 20th Ave E have a pool?
No, 128 20th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 128 20th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 128 20th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 128 20th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 20th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 20th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 20th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University