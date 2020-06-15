All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

128 18th Ave E

128 18th Avenue East · (206) 498-0537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 18th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 128 18th Ave E · Avail. Aug 8

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
128 18th Ave E Available 08/08/20 Unique Town Home - Stunning Design - Nestled in the North Capitol Hill neighborhood, this multi-level 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome provides plenty of space and a rooftop deck that offers panoramic views from Mt. Rainier to Mt. Baker. This boutique 1,800+ sqft home offers a stunning modern design, polished concrete floors throughout, custom walnut cabinetry, and gorgeous private rooftop deck. The unit is also certified 5 Star Built Green, complete with triple pane windows and superior insulation for optimal energy efficiency.

Floor to ceiling windows provide for abundant natural light throughout the home. Heated concrete floors create a very comfortable living environment. Lively restaurants, a variety of stores, activities, and public parks are only blocks away. The location also provides for very convenient access to most all major highways in the Seattle metro area.

Terms:
- First Month's Rent: $4,295
- Refundable Security Deposit: $4,250
- 12 month lease preferred
- No pets please
- Tenant pays all utilities.
- Off Street Parking Only (Zone permits available)
- Available for move-in first week of August.

For inquiries or to schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3976319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 18th Ave E have any available units?
128 18th Ave E has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 128 18th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
128 18th Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 18th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 128 18th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 128 18th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 128 18th Ave E does offer parking.
Does 128 18th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 18th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 18th Ave E have a pool?
No, 128 18th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 128 18th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 128 18th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 128 18th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 18th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 18th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 18th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
