Amenities

patio / balcony parking

128 18th Ave E Available 08/08/20 Unique Town Home - Stunning Design - Nestled in the North Capitol Hill neighborhood, this multi-level 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome provides plenty of space and a rooftop deck that offers panoramic views from Mt. Rainier to Mt. Baker. This boutique 1,800+ sqft home offers a stunning modern design, polished concrete floors throughout, custom walnut cabinetry, and gorgeous private rooftop deck. The unit is also certified 5 Star Built Green, complete with triple pane windows and superior insulation for optimal energy efficiency.



Floor to ceiling windows provide for abundant natural light throughout the home. Heated concrete floors create a very comfortable living environment. Lively restaurants, a variety of stores, activities, and public parks are only blocks away. The location also provides for very convenient access to most all major highways in the Seattle metro area.



Terms:

- First Month's Rent: $4,295

- Refundable Security Deposit: $4,250

- 12 month lease preferred

- No pets please

- Tenant pays all utilities.

- Off Street Parking Only (Zone permits available)

- Available for move-in first week of August.



For inquiries or to schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.



