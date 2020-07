Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

It's got WOW inside! Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, skylights, windows & more windows bath you in natural light! The spacious chef's kitchen will turn anyone into a fabulous host. TWO en suite bedrooms, big bathrooms, radiant floor heat, + 120 sf shed just waiting to be finished. Eastern facing patio is perfect to enjoy summer evenings without getting cooked.



(RLNE5393280)