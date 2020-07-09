All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

1231 NE 135th St

1231 Northeast 135th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Northeast 135th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75c2f01040 ---- Corner townhouse located south of Jackson Park Golf Course. Enter from your garage with extra storage space. The next level has the kitchen, dining and living room open to each other with access to the fenced in back yard. This floor also has a half bath. The 3rd floor boasts two master en suites. One master has a private deck over looking the backyard. The washer and dryer are situated on this level for easy access. Tenants are responsible for utilities and to maintain the backyard. - Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/75c2f01040 - Questions Call Meghan (206) 577-0589 Attached Garage With Storage Space Both Bedrooms Are Suites (Full Bath And 3/4 Bath) Fenced In Yard Kitchen Dining And Living Room Open To Each Other. Located Next To Jackson Golf Course Sunny Open Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 NE 135th St have any available units?
1231 NE 135th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 NE 135th St have?
Some of 1231 NE 135th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 NE 135th St currently offering any rent specials?
1231 NE 135th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 NE 135th St pet-friendly?
No, 1231 NE 135th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1231 NE 135th St offer parking?
Yes, 1231 NE 135th St offers parking.
Does 1231 NE 135th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 NE 135th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 NE 135th St have a pool?
No, 1231 NE 135th St does not have a pool.
Does 1231 NE 135th St have accessible units?
No, 1231 NE 135th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 NE 135th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 NE 135th St does not have units with dishwashers.

