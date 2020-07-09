1231 NE 135th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75c2f01040 ---- Corner townhouse located south of Jackson Park Golf Course. Enter from your garage with extra storage space. The next level has the kitchen, dining and living room open to each other with access to the fenced in back yard. This floor also has a half bath. The 3rd floor boasts two master en suites. One master has a private deck over looking the backyard. The washer and dryer are situated on this level for easy access. Tenants are responsible for utilities and to maintain the backyard. - Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/75c2f01040 - Questions Call Meghan (206) 577-0589 Attached Garage With Storage Space Both Bedrooms Are Suites (Full Bath And 3/4 Bath) Fenced In Yard Kitchen Dining And Living Room Open To Each Other. Located Next To Jackson Golf Course Sunny Open Kitchen