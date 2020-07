Amenities

1 Bedroom Apartment - Move In Ready! - Rosaia Condominium now has a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available! This 742 Sq.Ft. unit features updated counter tops, hardwood floors, dishwasher, microwave and washer/ dryer. Small deck off living room. Lots of storage space! Unit comes with one off-street parking space. This building has an elevator. Don't miss your chance!

No Pets Allowed



