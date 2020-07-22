12248 11th Ave NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Broadview Home - Available Now - Charming 3 bedroom + MIL, 3 bathroom home boasts a large living room with gas fireplace, dining room with French doors that open out onto the deck, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and center island. The first bedroom is off to the right with a second down a few stairs. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and bath with double vanities and glass-block shower. Head upstairs for a multi-purpose room or den/office. Gleaming hardwoods and newer carpeting throughout the home. Separate loft apartment or MIL above the garage features a bath, and small kitchenette. Large fenced backyard. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking. Minutes from Shoreline, Greenwood, and Carkeek Park. Close commuter access to Downtown Seattle, North and South I-5, Highway 99, shopping, and trendy restaurants.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



