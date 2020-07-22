All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12248 11th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12248 11th Ave NW
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

12248 11th Ave NW

12248 11th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Broadview
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12248 11th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Broadview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Broadview Home - Available Now - Charming 3 bedroom + MIL, 3 bathroom home boasts a large living room with gas fireplace, dining room with French doors that open out onto the deck, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and center island. The first bedroom is off to the right with a second down a few stairs. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and bath with double vanities and glass-block shower. Head upstairs for a multi-purpose room or den/office. Gleaming hardwoods and newer carpeting throughout the home. Separate loft apartment or MIL above the garage features a bath, and small kitchenette. Large fenced backyard. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking. Minutes from Shoreline, Greenwood, and Carkeek Park. Close commuter access to Downtown Seattle, North and South I-5, Highway 99, shopping, and trendy restaurants.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#AvenueOneResidential #BroadviewRentals #ShorelineRentals

(RLNE5366226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12248 11th Ave NW have any available units?
12248 11th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12248 11th Ave NW have?
Some of 12248 11th Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12248 11th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
12248 11th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12248 11th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 12248 11th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 12248 11th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 12248 11th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 12248 11th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12248 11th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12248 11th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 12248 11th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 12248 11th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 12248 11th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12248 11th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12248 11th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University