Amenities

garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy home enjoys 2 Beds (one loft style), 1 Bath and 840 SF with stainless refrigerator, vinyl flooring and plenty of windows for light & bright spaces. Large unfinished basement houses laundry and tons of available storage area.

Charming 1920's home sits up off a quiet street in the Highland Park neighborhood. Large lot with detached garage, plenty of parking and back-yard are enjoyed.