All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 121 North East 54th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
121 North East 54th St
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:29 PM

121 North East 54th St

121 NE 54th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

121 NE 54th St, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cut and paste this link into your browser to schedule a showing:https://showmojo.com/l/9bb666600b/121-ne-54th-st-seattle-wa-98105. This 3BR/1BA home features gleaming wood floors, a spacious kitchen, a roomy, all-wood loft, deck, ample storage in the unfinished basement, fully fenced yard, and off-street parking. Conveniently located, South Lake Union can be reached in 15 mins by car, downtown Seattle in 20 mins, UW in 10 mins. Schools: McDonald - across the street (K-5), Hamilton (Middle), High (Roosevelt). Yard care included. $3000 refundable security deposit. $500 additional deposit for 1 pet under 25lbs. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, current household monthly income exceeding 3X monthly rent. Prior service of notice, complaints from neighbors, or late payment of rent may result in denial of application. Bills in collections, prior bankruptcy, or monthly debt service bringing income below 3x rent may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 North East 54th St have any available units?
121 North East 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 121 North East 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
121 North East 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 North East 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 121 North East 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 121 North East 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 121 North East 54th St offers parking.
Does 121 North East 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 North East 54th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 North East 54th St have a pool?
No, 121 North East 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 121 North East 54th St have accessible units?
No, 121 North East 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 North East 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 North East 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 North East 54th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 North East 54th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University