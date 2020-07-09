121 North East 54th St

Amenities

Cut and paste this link into your browser to schedule a showing:https://showmojo.com/l/9bb666600b/121-ne-54th-st-seattle-wa-98105. This 3BR/1BA home features gleaming wood floors, a spacious kitchen, a roomy, all-wood loft, deck, ample storage in the unfinished basement, fully fenced yard, and off-street parking. Conveniently located, South Lake Union can be reached in 15 mins by car, downtown Seattle in 20 mins, UW in 10 mins. Schools: McDonald - across the street (K-5), Hamilton (Middle), High (Roosevelt). Yard care included. $3000 refundable security deposit. $500 additional deposit for 1 pet under 25lbs. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, current household monthly income exceeding 3X monthly rent. Prior service of notice, complaints from neighbors, or late payment of rent may result in denial of application. Bills in collections, prior bankruptcy, or monthly debt service bringing income below 3x rent may result in denial of application.