12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B

Lake City Townhome - 3 bed/2.5 bath - Great Layout! $250 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!! - $250 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!! Very unique townhome in Lake City available for rent! Clean and ready to call home, this recently owner-occupied townhome has a one-car garage, a chef's kitchen with an adjacent half bathroom, beautiful laminate flooring on the main level, carpeted bedrooms that include two large bedrooms upstairs with their own, full, connected bathrooms. Bonus room downstairs next to a back door entrance. Enjoy the Lake City Farmers Market, great dining, shopping, and the Meadowbrook Community Center. I-5 access minutes away via Lake City Way, close to Matthews Beach, Sand Point Way NE, the Burke Gilman Trail, and just off 35th Ave NE. Available for move-in now. Preference given to those who are able to move in soonest.



- Tenant pays all utilities

- Pet(s) negotiable: one dog, up to 2 cats ok. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.

- Showing by appointment only. Please click the Contact Us icon to schedule a showing.

- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated upon request (over six months)

- $45.00 Application fee per applicant ?

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management. ?

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com, under "Tenant Application Criteria"

- Tenant(s) responsible for minor upkeep of common area landscaping



