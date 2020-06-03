All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B

12037 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12037 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lake City Townhome - 3 bed/2.5 bath - Great Layout! $250 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!! - $250 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!! Very unique townhome in Lake City available for rent! Clean and ready to call home, this recently owner-occupied townhome has a one-car garage, a chef's kitchen with an adjacent half bathroom, beautiful laminate flooring on the main level, carpeted bedrooms that include two large bedrooms upstairs with their own, full, connected bathrooms. Bonus room downstairs next to a back door entrance. Enjoy the Lake City Farmers Market, great dining, shopping, and the Meadowbrook Community Center. I-5 access minutes away via Lake City Way, close to Matthews Beach, Sand Point Way NE, the Burke Gilman Trail, and just off 35th Ave NE. Available for move-in now. Preference given to those who are able to move in soonest.

- Tenant pays all utilities
- Pet(s) negotiable: one dog, up to 2 cats ok. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.
- Showing by appointment only. Please click the Contact Us icon to schedule a showing.
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated upon request (over six months)
- $45.00 Application fee per applicant ?
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management. ?
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com, under "Tenant Application Criteria"
- Tenant(s) responsible for minor upkeep of common area landscaping

(RLNE4508277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B have any available units?
12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B have?
Some of 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B does offer parking.
Does 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B have a pool?
No, 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University