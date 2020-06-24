All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

11742 20th Ave NE

11742 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11742 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1000 square foot home in a nice neighborhood. This charming home is set back under a shady tree but the double pane windows let in plenty of natural light. The kitchen has a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Heating is electric. Lots of room in the fenced in yard and on your patio to enjoy the outdoors. The washer and dryer are included. No pets. 1-car attached garage plus 4 spots in front of the fence for parking. Near Safeway, TreeHouse Coffee, Jebena Cafe, Pinehurst Pocket Park, and top-rated schools.

(RLNE4813420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11742 20th Ave NE have any available units?
11742 20th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11742 20th Ave NE have?
Some of 11742 20th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11742 20th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11742 20th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11742 20th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11742 20th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11742 20th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11742 20th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11742 20th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11742 20th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11742 20th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11742 20th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11742 20th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11742 20th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11742 20th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11742 20th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
