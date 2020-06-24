11742 20th Ave NE

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1000 square foot home in a nice neighborhood. This charming home is set back under a shady tree but the double pane windows let in plenty of natural light. The kitchen has a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Heating is electric. Lots of room in the fenced in yard and on your patio to enjoy the outdoors. The washer and dryer are included. No pets. 1-car attached garage plus 4 spots in front of the fence for parking. Near Safeway, TreeHouse Coffee, Jebena Cafe, Pinehurst Pocket Park, and top-rated schools.



(RLNE4813420)