All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11738 Burke Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11738 Burke Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:20 AM

11738 Burke Ave

11738 Burke Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11738 Burke Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Conveniently located in Northwest Seattle, the neighborhood of Haller Lake is a sought after community. You'll have quick and easy access to Hwy 99, I-5 and the 520, making your commute to Greenlake, Fremont and downtown Seattle a breeze. The park and ride and light rail (ready near future) are also located within walking distance of the home. You'll be just minutes away from trendy restaurants, the Northgate Mall, Target, coffee shops, and more. UW medical center and NW medical center are also close by. You can eat, shop, and play all in one location! This 2570 square feet, craftsman style home hosts 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and is located in a peaceful, cul-de-sac community. With stainless steel appliances, a gas range, beautiful hardwood floors, and a gas, cozy fireplace, you will enjoy all the finest finishes. This home features a washer and dryer and is move in ready! You will also receive two parking spaces in the attached garage. Don't miss this! Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!

Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11738 Burke Ave have any available units?
11738 Burke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11738 Burke Ave have?
Some of 11738 Burke Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11738 Burke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11738 Burke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11738 Burke Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11738 Burke Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11738 Burke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11738 Burke Ave offers parking.
Does 11738 Burke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11738 Burke Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11738 Burke Ave have a pool?
No, 11738 Burke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11738 Burke Ave have accessible units?
No, 11738 Burke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11738 Burke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11738 Burke Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University