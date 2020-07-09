11738 Burke Ave

Amenities

Conveniently located in Northwest Seattle, the neighborhood of Haller Lake is a sought after community. You'll have quick and easy access to Hwy 99, I-5 and the 520, making your commute to Greenlake, Fremont and downtown Seattle a breeze. The park and ride and light rail (ready near future) are also located within walking distance of the home. You'll be just minutes away from trendy restaurants, the Northgate Mall, Target, coffee shops, and more. UW medical center and NW medical center are also close by. You can eat, shop, and play all in one location! This 2570 square feet, craftsman style home hosts 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and is located in a peaceful, cul-de-sac community. With stainless steel appliances, a gas range, beautiful hardwood floors, and a gas, cozy fireplace, you will enjoy all the finest finishes. This home features a washer and dryer and is move in ready! You will also receive two parking spaces in the attached garage. Don't miss this! Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!



Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application