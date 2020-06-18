11738 25th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient Location...... - Charming Lake City home located in the Victory Heights neighborhood. The main level of this home features a kitchen with access to the side deck, family room, dining room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level features a bedroom, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, dining area, bathroom and separate family. Outside, there is a large backyard with fruit trees and a carport. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $7,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations). Looking for a six month lease.



(RLNE5333847)