Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

11738 25th Ave NE

11738 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11738 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient Location...... - Charming Lake City home located in the Victory Heights neighborhood. The main level of this home features a kitchen with access to the side deck, family room, dining room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level features a bedroom, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, dining area, bathroom and separate family. Outside, there is a large backyard with fruit trees and a carport. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $7,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations). Looking for a six month lease.

(RLNE5333847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11738 25th Ave NE have any available units?
11738 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11738 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 11738 25th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11738 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11738 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11738 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11738 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11738 25th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11738 25th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11738 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11738 25th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11738 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11738 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11738 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11738 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11738 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11738 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

