11511 4th Ave NW

Broadview View Home - Beautiful view home in Broadview. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on the main floor. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and large bonus room on the lower level. Available now.



Features Include:

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Large bonus room on lower level with wet bar

Approximately 2880 sq ft

Large deck with amazing views of the Puget Sound

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Washer and dryer

Work shop on lower level

Garage parking for two cars

Parking for an RV or a boat

Lawn service included

Pets negotiable

No smoking

Tenant pays wsg, electricity and gas heat

12 month lease

Rent $3200

Deposit $3200



Live in this residential Broadview neighborhood to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



(RLNE3480234)