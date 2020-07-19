All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

11511 4th Ave NW

11511 4th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

11511 4th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Broadview

Amenities

Broadview View Home - Beautiful view home in Broadview. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on the main floor. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and large bonus room on the lower level. Available now.

Features Include:
4 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Large bonus room on lower level with wet bar
Approximately 2880 sq ft
Large deck with amazing views of the Puget Sound
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer and dryer
Work shop on lower level
Garage parking for two cars
Parking for an RV or a boat
Lawn service included
Pets negotiable
No smoking
Tenant pays wsg, electricity and gas heat
12 month lease
Rent $3200
Deposit $3200

Live in this residential Broadview neighborhood to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE3480234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

