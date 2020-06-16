1148 NW 59th St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ballard Home - Available Now - Welcome to this charming, updated home in the heart of Ballard! Features include hardwood flooring, new windows, 1/2 bath off the kitchen, all bedrooms on the upper level, and a remodeled full bath upstairs with tile shower and glass door. One bedroom has built-ins throughout. Third bedroom can be used as an office/den or small bedroom. Off-street parking for two cars in the back driveway. Laundry and unfinished basement. Cat or dog okay with additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking. Available for a 12-month lease term.



Enjoy easy access to Rapid Ride to Downtown Seattle, bus lines, Ballard Market, trendy restaurants, entertainment, coffee shops, and more!



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



#avenueoneresidential #ballardrentals #ballardforlease



(RLNE5322769)