1148 NW 59th St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1148 NW 59th St

1148 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1148 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ballard Home - Available Now - Welcome to this charming, updated home in the heart of Ballard! Features include hardwood flooring, new windows, 1/2 bath off the kitchen, all bedrooms on the upper level, and a remodeled full bath upstairs with tile shower and glass door. One bedroom has built-ins throughout. Third bedroom can be used as an office/den or small bedroom. Off-street parking for two cars in the back driveway. Laundry and unfinished basement. Cat or dog okay with additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking. Available for a 12-month lease term.

Enjoy easy access to Rapid Ride to Downtown Seattle, bus lines, Ballard Market, trendy restaurants, entertainment, coffee shops, and more!

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #ballardrentals #ballardforlease

(RLNE5322769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 NW 59th St have any available units?
1148 NW 59th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 NW 59th St have?
Some of 1148 NW 59th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 NW 59th St currently offering any rent specials?
1148 NW 59th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 NW 59th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 NW 59th St is pet friendly.
Does 1148 NW 59th St offer parking?
Yes, 1148 NW 59th St offers parking.
Does 1148 NW 59th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 NW 59th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 NW 59th St have a pool?
No, 1148 NW 59th St does not have a pool.
Does 1148 NW 59th St have accessible units?
No, 1148 NW 59th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 NW 59th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 NW 59th St does not have units with dishwashers.

