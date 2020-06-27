1140 14th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious, contemporary townhome is only a mile from downtown Seattle, and walking distance to the Light Rail. The large kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and has been featured twice in SIP Northwest Magazine. The private rooftop deck offers views of the Pacific Tower, the city, and ample space for entertaining.



- Luxury townhome situated by iconic Pacific Tower, with private rooftop patio and views of city

- 1 mile from downtown and pioneer square, walk to Light Rail and vibrant Beacon Hill urban village

- attached garage

- kitchen / dining / living space on 2nd floor with high end kitchen

- 3 bedrooms, one with en-suite



First Floor - garage, hallway and bedroom with private deck

Second Floor - open plan kitchen, dining and living area with bathroom

Third Floor - master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and shower

Fourth Floor - 600 sqft private deck with views of city



* $3,495

* Tenant responsible for all utilities.

* First month's rent and $3000 deposit.

* $50 application fee per adult

* pets negotiable