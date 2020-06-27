All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:07 AM

1140 14th Ave S

1140 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1140 14th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious, contemporary townhome is only a mile from downtown Seattle, and walking distance to the Light Rail. The large kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and has been featured twice in SIP Northwest Magazine. The private rooftop deck offers views of the Pacific Tower, the city, and ample space for entertaining.

- Luxury townhome situated by iconic Pacific Tower, with private rooftop patio and views of city
- 1 mile from downtown and pioneer square, walk to Light Rail and vibrant Beacon Hill urban village
- attached garage
- kitchen / dining / living space on 2nd floor with high end kitchen
- 3 bedrooms, one with en-suite

First Floor - garage, hallway and bedroom with private deck
Second Floor - open plan kitchen, dining and living area with bathroom
Third Floor - master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and shower
Fourth Floor - 600 sqft private deck with views of city

* $3,495
* Tenant responsible for all utilities.
* First month's rent and $3000 deposit.
* $50 application fee per adult
* pets negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 14th Ave S have any available units?
1140 14th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 14th Ave S have?
Some of 1140 14th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 14th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1140 14th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 14th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 14th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1140 14th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1140 14th Ave S offers parking.
Does 1140 14th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 14th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 14th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1140 14th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1140 14th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1140 14th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 14th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 14th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
