Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM

11326 3rd Ave NE

11326 3rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11326 3rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Two Bedroom, both have two walls of windows letting in tons of light and allowing for a great cross breeze. Master Bedroom features walk through closet into three quarter bath. Guest or Second Bedroom features huge double door closet. Two Bathrooms, newly remodeled tile countertops and paint. Kitchen, full stove with overhead air vent, dishwasher, two door refrigerator/freezer, microwave, garbage disposal, double sink, tons of cupboard space. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Secure entrance to building and remote control to subterranean parking, where you’ll enjoy the use of one secure and covered parking spot. Plenty of on street parking available as this property is on a cul-de-sac and does not get much through traffic. Walking distance to restaurants, movie theatre, 24-Hour Fitness Center, library, grocery store and major transportation routes. Only minutes from downtown Seattle. 60 SF deck great for entertaining and barbequing.

Terms: 1st, last, one month’s rent dep. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 710+ credit score. Co-signers okay. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11326 3rd Ave NE have any available units?
11326 3rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11326 3rd Ave NE have?
Some of 11326 3rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11326 3rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11326 3rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11326 3rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11326 3rd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11326 3rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11326 3rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11326 3rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11326 3rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11326 3rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11326 3rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11326 3rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11326 3rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11326 3rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11326 3rd Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
