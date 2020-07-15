11326 3rd Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking bbq/grill media room

Two Bedroom, both have two walls of windows letting in tons of light and allowing for a great cross breeze. Master Bedroom features walk through closet into three quarter bath. Guest or Second Bedroom features huge double door closet. Two Bathrooms, newly remodeled tile countertops and paint. Kitchen, full stove with overhead air vent, dishwasher, two door refrigerator/freezer, microwave, garbage disposal, double sink, tons of cupboard space. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Secure entrance to building and remote control to subterranean parking, where you’ll enjoy the use of one secure and covered parking spot. Plenty of on street parking available as this property is on a cul-de-sac and does not get much through traffic. Walking distance to restaurants, movie theatre, 24-Hour Fitness Center, library, grocery store and major transportation routes. Only minutes from downtown Seattle. 60 SF deck great for entertaining and barbequing.



Terms: 1st, last, one month’s rent dep. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 710+ credit score. Co-signers okay. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management