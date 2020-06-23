All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11300 1st Ave NE #316

11300 1st Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

11300 1st Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
11300 1st Ave NE #316 Available 02/01/19 Fantastic 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with Private Garage and Storage - Welcome home to this top floor 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom condo in a secure and well maintained building. Enjoy the open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen with an abundance of natural light, built in cabinetry, and private balcony. The kitchen boasts new appliances, a large pantry, and a utility room with full size washer / dryer. The spacious, en suite master bedroom features a walk in closet. Lush landscaping surrounds the private outdoor pool, your own oasis- perfect for hot summer months. This condo comes with its own oversized private garage as well as room for additional parking as needed. Water, sewer, garbage, storage included with rent; parking is $10/month. Electricity is tenant's responsibility.
Close to major shopping, coffee shops and restaurants, Northwest Hospital, North Seattle Community College, and downtown. Easy access to Park n Ride, I-5 including the express bus (41) to downtown (2 blocks away).

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~ No pets.
~$10 per month for parking in private garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3615535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 1st Ave NE #316 have any available units?
11300 1st Ave NE #316 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11300 1st Ave NE #316 have?
Some of 11300 1st Ave NE #316's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11300 1st Ave NE #316 currently offering any rent specials?
11300 1st Ave NE #316 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 1st Ave NE #316 pet-friendly?
No, 11300 1st Ave NE #316 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11300 1st Ave NE #316 offer parking?
Yes, 11300 1st Ave NE #316 does offer parking.
Does 11300 1st Ave NE #316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11300 1st Ave NE #316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 1st Ave NE #316 have a pool?
Yes, 11300 1st Ave NE #316 has a pool.
Does 11300 1st Ave NE #316 have accessible units?
No, 11300 1st Ave NE #316 does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 1st Ave NE #316 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11300 1st Ave NE #316 has units with dishwashers.
