Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage

11300 1st Ave NE #316 Available 02/01/19 Fantastic 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with Private Garage and Storage - Welcome home to this top floor 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom condo in a secure and well maintained building. Enjoy the open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen with an abundance of natural light, built in cabinetry, and private balcony. The kitchen boasts new appliances, a large pantry, and a utility room with full size washer / dryer. The spacious, en suite master bedroom features a walk in closet. Lush landscaping surrounds the private outdoor pool, your own oasis- perfect for hot summer months. This condo comes with its own oversized private garage as well as room for additional parking as needed. Water, sewer, garbage, storage included with rent; parking is $10/month. Electricity is tenant's responsibility.

Close to major shopping, coffee shops and restaurants, Northwest Hospital, North Seattle Community College, and downtown. Easy access to Park n Ride, I-5 including the express bus (41) to downtown (2 blocks away).



~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~ No pets.

~$10 per month for parking in private garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3615535)