11222 Corliss Ave N D
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

11222 Corliss Ave N D

11222 Corliss Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11222 Corliss Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath w/ garage - Property Id: 186604

2BR / 2Ba available jan 15, 2020

apartment
laundry on site
attached garage

Larger 2 bedroom 2 bath -basement unit with garage & private access. This apt has a larger patio with access door and a huge pantry. It has a full size washer and dryer & a small hobby room. Water sewer & garbage are include in rent. With a private access to your garage and parking outside your garage - this is hard to find in Seattle for under 2 thousand a month.
You are right near the freeway , will be able to access the new liteRail station & the new Hockey training center.
Available January 15th 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186604
Property Id 186604

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5367727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11222 Corliss Ave N D have any available units?
11222 Corliss Ave N D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11222 Corliss Ave N D have?
Some of 11222 Corliss Ave N D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11222 Corliss Ave N D currently offering any rent specials?
11222 Corliss Ave N D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11222 Corliss Ave N D pet-friendly?
No, 11222 Corliss Ave N D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11222 Corliss Ave N D offer parking?
Yes, 11222 Corliss Ave N D offers parking.
Does 11222 Corliss Ave N D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11222 Corliss Ave N D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11222 Corliss Ave N D have a pool?
No, 11222 Corliss Ave N D does not have a pool.
Does 11222 Corliss Ave N D have accessible units?
No, 11222 Corliss Ave N D does not have accessible units.
Does 11222 Corliss Ave N D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11222 Corliss Ave N D has units with dishwashers.
