11222 Corliss Ave N D

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath w/ garage - Property Id: 186604



2BR / 2Ba available jan 15, 2020



apartment

laundry on site

attached garage



Larger 2 bedroom 2 bath -basement unit with garage & private access. This apt has a larger patio with access door and a huge pantry. It has a full size washer and dryer & a small hobby room. Water sewer & garbage are include in rent. With a private access to your garage and parking outside your garage - this is hard to find in Seattle for under 2 thousand a month.

You are right near the freeway , will be able to access the new liteRail station & the new Hockey training center.

Available January 15th 2020

No Pets Allowed



