11222 Corliss Ave N D

Amenities
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath w/ garage - Property Id: 186604
2BR / 2Ba available jan 15, 2020
apartment
laundry on site
attached garage
Larger 2 bedroom 2 bath -basement unit with garage & private access. This apt has a larger patio with access door and a huge pantry. It has a full size washer and dryer & a small hobby room. Water sewer & garbage are include in rent. With a private access to your garage and parking outside your garage - this is hard to find in Seattle for under 2 thousand a month.
You are right near the freeway , will be able to access the new liteRail station & the new Hockey training center.
Available January 15th 2020
No Pets Allowed
