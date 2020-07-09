All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1120 A N 92nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1120 A N 92nd St
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

1120 A N 92nd St

1120 N 92nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1120 N 92nd St, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent North Seattle Townhome Near Green Lake! - Welcome home to this excellent two bedroom, one and a half bath townhouse in North Seattle / Licton Springs. This beautiful townhouse has a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The main floor also has a living room that features a cozy balcony, dining space, and a half bath. Upstairs you will find vaulted ceilings, bathroom with soaking tub, two generously sized bedrooms with large closets, and a full sized washer and dryer. On the entry-level, access the one car garage. Step outside to the fenced patio with tile accent, arbor, and thoughtful landscaping.

Enjoy the best that north Seattle has to offer with cafes, dining, Licton Springs Park, Green Lake and more! Close to Northwest Hospital, UW Medicine, North Seattle Community College, and major thoroughfares for a seamless commute to South Lake Union and downtown.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~12 to 18 month lease considered.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

(RLNE5355608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 A N 92nd St have any available units?
1120 A N 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 A N 92nd St have?
Some of 1120 A N 92nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 A N 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1120 A N 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 A N 92nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1120 A N 92nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1120 A N 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1120 A N 92nd St offers parking.
Does 1120 A N 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 A N 92nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 A N 92nd St have a pool?
No, 1120 A N 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1120 A N 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 1120 A N 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 A N 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 A N 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University