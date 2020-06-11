All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard

1119 Northeast Ravenna Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1119 Northeast Ravenna Boulevard, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now and come see this nice partially furnished 2,100 square foot single family home in the vibrant and safe University District neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. This location is a Walkers Paradise theres no need to use a car in doing errands going to and from major establishments in the Downtown Seattle area. It can be done on foot or by bike. Public parks are also nearby for fun outdoor activities. This lovely home has 2 bedrooms plus bonus rooms, 2 bathrooms, and driveway parking. Street parking is allowed but with a permit. The home features a tree shaded spacious yard in front of the property, perfect for hanging out with family and friends. The home showcases a cozy fireplace, carpeted staircase, and centralized gas heating for climate control. The interior also boasts of hardwood flooring all throughout with well-lit rooms thanks to its wide windows that let in ample natural light to enter the home. Its kitchen has granite countertops, ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances, and fine cabinetry that offer lots of space for storage. The bathroom is clean and nice with fine fixtures and closet for more storage space. Strictly no pet cats are allowed on the property. However, dogs are allowed but it has to be negotiated with the owner first. For your convenience, an in-unit washer and dryer are provided in the tiled laundry room. There is also a shed at the end of the driveway that can be used as storage area.

Owner will stay in the in law unit beside the main property once a year ( 2 weeks). He is willing to pay small portion of utilities during his stay.

Walk Score: 93
Bike Score: 98

Nearby Schools:
Green Lake Elementary School- 0.7 miles, 7/10
Hamilton International Middle School- 1.42 miles, 8/10
Roosevelt High School- 0.43 miles, 9/10
Mc Donald Elementary School- 0.56 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
67- 0.0 miles
45- 0.1 miles
73- 0.1 miles
373- 0.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4752399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard have any available units?
1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard have?
Some of 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University