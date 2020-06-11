1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access pet friendly

Book a showing now and come see this nice partially furnished 2,100 square foot single family home in the vibrant and safe University District neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. This location is a Walkers Paradise theres no need to use a car in doing errands going to and from major establishments in the Downtown Seattle area. It can be done on foot or by bike. Public parks are also nearby for fun outdoor activities. This lovely home has 2 bedrooms plus bonus rooms, 2 bathrooms, and driveway parking. Street parking is allowed but with a permit. The home features a tree shaded spacious yard in front of the property, perfect for hanging out with family and friends. The home showcases a cozy fireplace, carpeted staircase, and centralized gas heating for climate control. The interior also boasts of hardwood flooring all throughout with well-lit rooms thanks to its wide windows that let in ample natural light to enter the home. Its kitchen has granite countertops, ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances, and fine cabinetry that offer lots of space for storage. The bathroom is clean and nice with fine fixtures and closet for more storage space. Strictly no pet cats are allowed on the property. However, dogs are allowed but it has to be negotiated with the owner first. For your convenience, an in-unit washer and dryer are provided in the tiled laundry room. There is also a shed at the end of the driveway that can be used as storage area.



Owner will stay in the in law unit beside the main property once a year ( 2 weeks). He is willing to pay small portion of utilities during his stay.



Walk Score: 93

Bike Score: 98



Nearby Schools:

Green Lake Elementary School- 0.7 miles, 7/10

Hamilton International Middle School- 1.42 miles, 8/10

Roosevelt High School- 0.43 miles, 9/10

Mc Donald Elementary School- 0.56 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

67- 0.0 miles

45- 0.1 miles

73- 0.1 miles

373- 0.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4752399)