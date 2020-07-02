All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

1119 34th Ave #C

1119 34th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1119 34th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
New Green Built 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Heart of Madrona - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 7TH

Steps away from restaurants, cafes, shops, & parks in the heart of Madrona. Great open floor plan with luxury finishes & appliances in this brand new 4 Star Green Built 2 bedroom townhouse. High ceilings & large windows fill this warm home with tons of natural light. Smart Home wired with AC Mini Splits, hardwood floors and radiant heating in the bathroom. Large private roof top deck for outdoor entertaining and plumbed for gas BBQ, water and lighting. Lake Washington and territorial mountain views. Large carport with storage. Bus stop steps away. Easy commute to Downtown Seattle, SLU and the Bellevue.

12-18 month lease
No Smoking
Pets case by case
1 Parking Space included in rent

Rental Criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

******Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to view*****

(RLNE5494956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 34th Ave #C have any available units?
1119 34th Ave #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 34th Ave #C have?
Some of 1119 34th Ave #C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 34th Ave #C currently offering any rent specials?
1119 34th Ave #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 34th Ave #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 34th Ave #C is pet friendly.
Does 1119 34th Ave #C offer parking?
Yes, 1119 34th Ave #C offers parking.
Does 1119 34th Ave #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 34th Ave #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 34th Ave #C have a pool?
No, 1119 34th Ave #C does not have a pool.
Does 1119 34th Ave #C have accessible units?
No, 1119 34th Ave #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 34th Ave #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 34th Ave #C does not have units with dishwashers.

