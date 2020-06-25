Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage media room

1106 NE 42nd St #12 Available 07/01/19 Charming Spanish Colonial Revival - Unbelievably preserved, yet updated 2 bed 1 bath in the sought after El Monterey known for its

Charming Spanish Colonial Revival w/ Moorish details: Stucco, leaded stained glass, hand

hewn/hand stenciled beams, hardwood floors, paneled doors, stunning period fixtures, hand

painted tile work. Large updated kitchen and bath, 1 car shared detached garage. Water, sewer,

garbage, heat AND hot water included in rent. No fee laundry on site. Private secure courtyard.

Walk to shops, restaurants, movie theater and the University. No pets. $3000 security deposit, $40 application fee. 12 month lease. Available July 1.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4870701)