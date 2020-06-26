11025 38th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic Meadowbook Bungalow! - Stunning, classic Meadowbrook home AVAILABLE NOW! Very private 7,380 square foot lot. Enter into spacious main living room / entry with room for a large dining table. Adjacent sunroom with French Doors and floor to ceiling windows. Enjoy one floor living with no stairs except entrance and exit, with three ample bedrooms and generous closets. Lovely full bathroom with subway tile shower and hexagon floor tiles. New interior paint throughout.



Gorgeous millwork through entire home and classic features, including built in cabinets. Open kitchen with mostly stainless steel appliances, plentiful light and quaint breakfast nook. Utility room with washer / dryer and storage space. Access to fully fenced, wrap around backyard perfect for summer cook outs, entertaining. Ample parking strip for 2+ cars, including street parking out front. Quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, the Burke Gilman Trail & Matthews Beach Parrk. Near the Meadowbrook Farmer's Market, QFC, Safeway, and more.



Pets on case by case basis with additional refundable deposit.



-First Month: $2595

-Security Deposit: $2595

-Pet Refundable Deposit: $645

-12 month lease.



-Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

-Renter's insurance required.



Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call 206-225-3804 for all showings by appointment only.



