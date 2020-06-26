All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

11025 38th Ave NE

11025 38th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

11025 38th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic Meadowbook Bungalow! - Stunning, classic Meadowbrook home AVAILABLE NOW! Very private 7,380 square foot lot. Enter into spacious main living room / entry with room for a large dining table. Adjacent sunroom with French Doors and floor to ceiling windows. Enjoy one floor living with no stairs except entrance and exit, with three ample bedrooms and generous closets. Lovely full bathroom with subway tile shower and hexagon floor tiles. New interior paint throughout.

Gorgeous millwork through entire home and classic features, including built in cabinets. Open kitchen with mostly stainless steel appliances, plentiful light and quaint breakfast nook. Utility room with washer / dryer and storage space. Access to fully fenced, wrap around backyard perfect for summer cook outs, entertaining. Ample parking strip for 2+ cars, including street parking out front. Quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, the Burke Gilman Trail & Matthews Beach Parrk. Near the Meadowbrook Farmer's Market, QFC, Safeway, and more.

Pets on case by case basis with additional refundable deposit.

-First Month: $2595
-Security Deposit: $2595
-Pet Refundable Deposit: $645
-12 month lease.

-Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
-Renter's insurance required.

Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call 206-225-3804 for all showings by appointment only.

(RLNE4890598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11025 38th Ave NE have any available units?
11025 38th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11025 38th Ave NE have?
Some of 11025 38th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11025 38th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11025 38th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11025 38th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11025 38th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11025 38th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11025 38th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11025 38th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11025 38th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11025 38th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11025 38th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11025 38th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11025 38th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11025 38th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11025 38th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
