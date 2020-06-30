11021 Fremont Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Charming stucco duplex in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 156225



Charming stucco DUPLEX house in a quiet residential neighborhood with a well maintained garden and fish pond. Newly renovated kitchen and gas fireplace. Close to busses, shopping, Carkeek park and across the street from the Interurban trail. 5 minutes from light rail in 2020.

Must show proof of income that is 4 times the rent when combined with all adults. Credit and background check for all applicants as well as renters insurance. Only first months rent and cleaning deposit required.

No Pets Allowed



