11021 Fremont Ave N
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

11021 Fremont Ave N

11021 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11021 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming stucco duplex in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 156225

Charming stucco DUPLEX house in a quiet residential neighborhood with a well maintained garden and fish pond. Newly renovated kitchen and gas fireplace. Close to busses, shopping, Carkeek park and across the street from the Interurban trail. 5 minutes from light rail in 2020.
Must show proof of income that is 4 times the rent when combined with all adults. Credit and background check for all applicants as well as renters insurance. Only first months rent and cleaning deposit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156225p
Property Id 156225

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5149202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11021 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
11021 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11021 Fremont Ave N have?
Some of 11021 Fremont Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11021 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
11021 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11021 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 11021 Fremont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11021 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
No, 11021 Fremont Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 11021 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11021 Fremont Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11021 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 11021 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 11021 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 11021 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 11021 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11021 Fremont Ave N has units with dishwashers.
