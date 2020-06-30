11021 Fremont Ave N

Amenities
Charming stucco duplex in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 156225
Charming stucco DUPLEX house in a quiet residential neighborhood with a well maintained garden and fish pond. Newly renovated kitchen and gas fireplace. Close to busses, shopping, Carkeek park and across the street from the Interurban trail. 5 minutes from light rail in 2020.
Must show proof of income that is 4 times the rent when combined with all adults. Credit and background check for all applicants as well as renters insurance. Only first months rent and cleaning deposit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156225p
Property Id 156225
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5149202)