Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1100 17th Ave. #201 Available 10/05/19 Capitol Hill Co-op - Available October 5th - What a gem! The Barbara Frietchie Art-Deco co-op oozes charm from the grand exterior into its charming interior spaces. This spacious, light-filled, elegant home is conveniently near the entry on the main level. The circular floor plan, multiple storage closets, mahogany built-ins, high ceilings, arched doorways, original light fixtures, leaded glass windows, and period tile are some of the features that make this home special.

The property is surrounded by lovely lush gardens, and offers a large community courtyard for entertaining and relaxing, as well as a shared balcony with views of the Seattle skyline and a peek at Mount Rainier. Secured bike storage and community workspace for fix-it projects.

Beautiful and quiet tree-lined streets surround the property, with all the action Capitol Hill offers just blocks away with some of Seattles best restaurants, coffee shops, retail and more. Walkers paradise and commuters dream with easy access to bus lines, light rail, and highways make getting around town a breeze. Close proximity to Seattle U, Seattles medical hub, and Amazon SLU.

Cat or small dog under 30 pounds welcome with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

To schedule a visit to this gorgeous property, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential Seattle, WA.



(RLNE5090189)