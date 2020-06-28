All apartments in Seattle
1100 17th Ave. #201

1100 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1100 17th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1100 17th Ave. #201 Available 10/05/19 Capitol Hill Co-op - Available October 5th - What a gem! The Barbara Frietchie Art-Deco co-op oozes charm from the grand exterior into its charming interior spaces. This spacious, light-filled, elegant home is conveniently near the entry on the main level. The circular floor plan, multiple storage closets, mahogany built-ins, high ceilings, arched doorways, original light fixtures, leaded glass windows, and period tile are some of the features that make this home special.
The property is surrounded by lovely lush gardens, and offers a large community courtyard for entertaining and relaxing, as well as a shared balcony with views of the Seattle skyline and a peek at Mount Rainier. Secured bike storage and community workspace for fix-it projects.
Beautiful and quiet tree-lined streets surround the property, with all the action Capitol Hill offers just blocks away with some of Seattles best restaurants, coffee shops, retail and more. Walkers paradise and commuters dream with easy access to bus lines, light rail, and highways make getting around town a breeze. Close proximity to Seattle U, Seattles medical hub, and Amazon SLU.
Cat or small dog under 30 pounds welcome with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.
To schedule a visit to this gorgeous property, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential Seattle, WA.

#AvenueOneResidential #CapitolHillRentals #The BarbaraFrietchieCoOp #AmazonSLU #MedicalCenters #SeattleU #WalkScore92

(RLNE5090189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 17th Ave. #201 have any available units?
1100 17th Ave. #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 17th Ave. #201 have?
Some of 1100 17th Ave. #201's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 17th Ave. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 17th Ave. #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 17th Ave. #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 17th Ave. #201 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 17th Ave. #201 offer parking?
No, 1100 17th Ave. #201 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 17th Ave. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 17th Ave. #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 17th Ave. #201 have a pool?
No, 1100 17th Ave. #201 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 17th Ave. #201 have accessible units?
No, 1100 17th Ave. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 17th Ave. #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 17th Ave. #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
