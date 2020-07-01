All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10734 Lake City Way NE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

10734 Lake City Way NE

10734 Lake City Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10734 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated! - Fully remodeled unit. Kitchen and living room open to each other. Nice cherry colored hardwood flooring. Brand new paint. This is a wonderfully remodeled property designed to maximize the space. We require 1st month's rent, deposit, and last month's rent due upon lease signing. The last month's rent can be split into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history.
*Completely remodeled
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Walk In Shower
* Double Closet in "master"
* Washer and Dryer in unit

-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/91947e40e3
-$45 application fee per adult
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5303859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10734 Lake City Way NE have any available units?
10734 Lake City Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10734 Lake City Way NE have?
Some of 10734 Lake City Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10734 Lake City Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
10734 Lake City Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 Lake City Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 10734 Lake City Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10734 Lake City Way NE offer parking?
No, 10734 Lake City Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 10734 Lake City Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10734 Lake City Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 Lake City Way NE have a pool?
No, 10734 Lake City Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 10734 Lake City Way NE have accessible units?
No, 10734 Lake City Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 Lake City Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10734 Lake City Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.

