10734 Lake City Way NE

Updated! - Fully remodeled unit. Kitchen and living room open to each other. Nice cherry colored hardwood flooring. Brand new paint. This is a wonderfully remodeled property designed to maximize the space. We require 1st month's rent, deposit, and last month's rent due upon lease signing. The last month's rent can be split into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history.
*Completely remodeled
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Walk In Shower
* Double Closet in "master"
* Washer and Dryer in unit
-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/91947e40e3
-$45 application fee per adult
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
No Pets Allowed
