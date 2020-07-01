10734 Lake City Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated! - Fully remodeled unit. Kitchen and living room open to each other. Nice cherry colored hardwood flooring. Brand new paint. This is a wonderfully remodeled property designed to maximize the space. We require 1st month's rent, deposit, and last month's rent due upon lease signing. The last month's rent can be split into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history.

*Completely remodeled

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Walk In Shower

* Double Closet in "master"

* Washer and Dryer in unit



-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/91947e40e3

-$45 application fee per adult

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



No Pets Allowed



