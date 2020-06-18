All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 107 N 82nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
107 N 82nd St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

107 N 82nd St

107 North 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

107 North 82nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
107 N 82nd St Available 07/05/20 Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Greenwood - This 3 bed 1 bath home is located in Greenwood and flooded with natural light. Newer double pane windows, new modern light fixtures, gas high-efficiency furnace, new SS appliances, beautiful new cabinets, quartz counter tops, gleaming glass tile back splash, new wood flooring, new carpet, and beautiful tile bathroom. Conveniently located near Fred Meyer, restaurants, top rated Greenwood Elementary School, grocery stores, and parks. Private parking in the back off alley.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Small pets conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Please contact us for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE4324834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N 82nd St have any available units?
107 N 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N 82nd St have?
Some of 107 N 82nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
107 N 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 N 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 107 N 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 107 N 82nd St offers parking.
Does 107 N 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N 82nd St have a pool?
No, 107 N 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 107 N 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 107 N 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 N 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S
Seattle, WA 98144
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University