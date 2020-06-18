Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

107 N 82nd St Available 07/05/20 Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Greenwood - This 3 bed 1 bath home is located in Greenwood and flooded with natural light. Newer double pane windows, new modern light fixtures, gas high-efficiency furnace, new SS appliances, beautiful new cabinets, quartz counter tops, gleaming glass tile back splash, new wood flooring, new carpet, and beautiful tile bathroom. Conveniently located near Fred Meyer, restaurants, top rated Greenwood Elementary School, grocery stores, and parks. Private parking in the back off alley.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Small pets conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Please contact us for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE4324834)