Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10630 Renton Ave S
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

10630 Renton Ave S

10630 Renton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

10630 Renton Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98178
Rainier View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled House with MIL suite for Rent - Use this link to schedule your showing! https://showdigs.co/sjfl

Updated brick rambler home with large, fully fenced yard and mature landscaping. Charming 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood oak floors on main level; complete kitchen remodel in late 2012 with granite slab counters. Large garden window lets plenty of light into the well-appointed kitchen. Full appliance package with stainless fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated main floor bath with classic subway tile floor.

Downstairs is separate, with its own dedicated entrance -- great for a mother-in-law living arrangement or extra privacy. Here you will find a large family room with laundry, sink, microwave and beverage fridge. Full size washer and dryer included as well as full size bathroom. Extra room great for home gym, office, more storage. Fully remodeled with new floors, lighting and paint.

Private, fully fenced backyard with mature, low-maintenance landscaping. Large covered patio provides extra outdoor space. Single car attached garage with brand new door and opener. Newer roof and double pane/storm windows which prevents 90% of noise from the street. Great commuting location -- minutes to Boeing Field, Southcenter and Boeing in Renton. Easy access to I-5, bus route and light rail.

12 month lease.
Utilities paid by Tenant.
Most pets OK with deposit, inquire with property manager to confirm.
No smoking inside.

Move-in terms: 1st month's rent, last month's rent

(RLNE4056044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10630 Renton Ave S have any available units?
10630 Renton Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10630 Renton Ave S have?
Some of 10630 Renton Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10630 Renton Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
10630 Renton Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 Renton Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10630 Renton Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 10630 Renton Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 10630 Renton Ave S offers parking.
Does 10630 Renton Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10630 Renton Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 Renton Ave S have a pool?
No, 10630 Renton Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 10630 Renton Ave S have accessible units?
No, 10630 Renton Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 Renton Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10630 Renton Ave S has units with dishwashers.
