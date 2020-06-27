10630 Renton Ave S

Amenities

Remodeled House with MIL suite for Rent - Use this link to schedule your showing! https://showdigs.co/sjfl



Updated brick rambler home with large, fully fenced yard and mature landscaping. Charming 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood oak floors on main level; complete kitchen remodel in late 2012 with granite slab counters. Large garden window lets plenty of light into the well-appointed kitchen. Full appliance package with stainless fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated main floor bath with classic subway tile floor.



Downstairs is separate, with its own dedicated entrance -- great for a mother-in-law living arrangement or extra privacy. Here you will find a large family room with laundry, sink, microwave and beverage fridge. Full size washer and dryer included as well as full size bathroom. Extra room great for home gym, office, more storage. Fully remodeled with new floors, lighting and paint.



Private, fully fenced backyard with mature, low-maintenance landscaping. Large covered patio provides extra outdoor space. Single car attached garage with brand new door and opener. Newer roof and double pane/storm windows which prevents 90% of noise from the street. Great commuting location -- minutes to Boeing Field, Southcenter and Boeing in Renton. Easy access to I-5, bus route and light rail.



12 month lease.

Utilities paid by Tenant.

Most pets OK with deposit, inquire with property manager to confirm.

No smoking inside.



Move-in terms: 1st month's rent, last month's rent



