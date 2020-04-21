All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

10606 Alton Pl NE

10606 Alton Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10606 Alton Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
10606 Alton Pl NE Available 03/01/20 Stunning Meadowbrook Home for Lease - Wonderfully cared for, light and bright home situated on a quiet street in Meadowbrook. First level boasts gorgeous hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Deck has a beautiful view and room for entertaining. Quiet master bedroom with bath and two bedrooms with a full bath on this floor. Downstairs offers plenty of room for storage, office, and family room. Wood burning fireplace on lower level (duraflame only). Full size washer/dryer. Two car garage and ample parking in driveway/on street (one car fits much better in garage) Welcome home!

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Yard is not fenced. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Lease term of 1 year.
~Tenants care for yard
~Tenants pay all utilities

(RLNE5556987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10606 Alton Pl NE have any available units?
10606 Alton Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10606 Alton Pl NE have?
Some of 10606 Alton Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10606 Alton Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
10606 Alton Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10606 Alton Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10606 Alton Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 10606 Alton Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 10606 Alton Pl NE offers parking.
Does 10606 Alton Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10606 Alton Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10606 Alton Pl NE have a pool?
No, 10606 Alton Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 10606 Alton Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 10606 Alton Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10606 Alton Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10606 Alton Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

