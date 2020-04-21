Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10606 Alton Pl NE Available 03/01/20 Stunning Meadowbrook Home for Lease - Wonderfully cared for, light and bright home situated on a quiet street in Meadowbrook. First level boasts gorgeous hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Deck has a beautiful view and room for entertaining. Quiet master bedroom with bath and two bedrooms with a full bath on this floor. Downstairs offers plenty of room for storage, office, and family room. Wood burning fireplace on lower level (duraflame only). Full size washer/dryer. Two car garage and ample parking in driveway/on street (one car fits much better in garage) Welcome home!



~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Yard is not fenced. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Lease term of 1 year.

~Tenants care for yard

~Tenants pay all utilities



(RLNE5556987)