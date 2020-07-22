Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10521 Stone Ave N Available 02/04/20 Northgate 2Bd Townhouse - Live within reach of shops, dining, entertainment, and convenient transit in this contemporary 2BR/2.5BA townhouse end unit with den! With high ceilings on the main level, vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms, and large windows throughout, the home feels grander than its 1,300 Sq. Ft of living space. Park inside your private, and rarely offered, large 2-car garage then easily step into your tri-level home. Off the garage is a spacious den with windows peeking over the grassy fenced yard and patio perfect for a home office. Up the carpeted stairs, find an entertainers delight: a bright and sunny living area and kitchen offering an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, and tastefully designed storage. The third level boasts two carpeted bedrooms, one of which is the generously-sized master suite with walk-in closet and large shower. Set in the heart of north Seattle near the Northgate Mall, this homes location is hard to beat. You can head to the parks in minutes, or drive to the Park & Ride in 5, or cruise to downtown.



***Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.***



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 02/04



#5035 www.rent253.com



(RLNE5454061)