All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10521 Stone Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10521 Stone Ave N
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

10521 Stone Ave N

10521 Stone Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10521 Stone Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10521 Stone Ave N Available 02/04/20 Northgate 2Bd Townhouse - Live within reach of shops, dining, entertainment, and convenient transit in this contemporary 2BR/2.5BA townhouse end unit with den! With high ceilings on the main level, vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms, and large windows throughout, the home feels grander than its 1,300 Sq. Ft of living space. Park inside your private, and rarely offered, large 2-car garage then easily step into your tri-level home. Off the garage is a spacious den with windows peeking over the grassy fenced yard and patio perfect for a home office. Up the carpeted stairs, find an entertainers delight: a bright and sunny living area and kitchen offering an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, and tastefully designed storage. The third level boasts two carpeted bedrooms, one of which is the generously-sized master suite with walk-in closet and large shower. Set in the heart of north Seattle near the Northgate Mall, this homes location is hard to beat. You can head to the parks in minutes, or drive to the Park & Ride in 5, or cruise to downtown.

***Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.***

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 02/04

#5035 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5454061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 Stone Ave N have any available units?
10521 Stone Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10521 Stone Ave N have?
Some of 10521 Stone Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10521 Stone Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
10521 Stone Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 Stone Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10521 Stone Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 10521 Stone Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 10521 Stone Ave N offers parking.
Does 10521 Stone Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 Stone Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 Stone Ave N have a pool?
No, 10521 Stone Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 10521 Stone Ave N have accessible units?
No, 10521 Stone Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 Stone Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10521 Stone Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University