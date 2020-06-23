All apartments in Seattle
104 Mercer Street

104 Mercer Street · No Longer Available
Location

104 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious one bed and one bath apartment available to sub lease, ready to occupy from mid of November. 15 days rent free with all appliances included. Within 15 minutes walking distance from all the SLU amazon buildings. Lease available till 08/31/2019 and can be extended further.

With a 91 walk score, enjoy everything that downtown Seattle and South Lake Union have to offer. Beautiful Mercerview is conveniently located in the Cascade neighborhood right at the southern tip of Lake Union, walking distance to Downtown Seattle and Amazon. Mercerview has incredibly easy access to Interstate-5, restaurants, and shops, as well as all that Downtown and Lake Union have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Mercer Street have any available units?
104 Mercer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 104 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 Mercer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 Mercer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 104 Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 104 Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 104 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Mercer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 104 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 104 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Mercer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Mercer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
