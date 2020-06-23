104 Mercer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Spacious one bed and one bath apartment available to sub lease, ready to occupy from mid of November. 15 days rent free with all appliances included. Within 15 minutes walking distance from all the SLU amazon buildings. Lease available till 08/31/2019 and can be extended further.



With a 91 walk score, enjoy everything that downtown Seattle and South Lake Union have to offer. Beautiful Mercerview is conveniently located in the Cascade neighborhood right at the southern tip of Lake Union, walking distance to Downtown Seattle and Amazon. Mercerview has incredibly easy access to Interstate-5, restaurants, and shops, as well as all that Downtown and Lake Union have to offer.