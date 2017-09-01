1034 Northeast 71st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Imaginatively re-designed 3 bed 2.5 bath home centrally located in highly desirable Roosevelt Neighborhood.

Love your neighbors in one of Seattle's best neighborhoods, surrounded by parks, restaurants, and top rated schools.

This century old home has strong bones and has been upgraded and re-designed by local Seattle artists.

Each bedroom features huge walk in closets with two in the spacious master.

Master bedroom features Juliette deck with unobstructed views of the city and mountans, dual vanity and extra-large walk-in shower. Flanked on either side by large closets with ample space.

2nd and 3rd bedrooms are roomy and bright.

Create meals in huge chef's kitchen with professional range and a handmade stone counter with built in sink, in-counter, compost, stainless steel custom appliances and, tons of work space.

Large formal dining room opens to whimsical back yard with terraced decks and low water garden.

Curl up on the indoor sun-porch to read a book or watch the world go by.



Available NOW! 1-year Lease term Rent: $3900 Deposit: $3250, Last Month Rent: Negotiable, dependent on background check. Pets welcomed on a case by case basis. No smoking. Please note that our application procedures include the following: Every person 18 years of age or older must apply for a credit, rental, and employment check. Application fee is $43.00 per person. Applicants must have verifiable income of 3x’s rental amount. No Co-signers will be accepted for this property. We do not accept reusable tenant screening reports. For more information or to arrange a showing, please text 206.412.9682 (Be sure to specify which unit you’re interested in) or e-mail molly@seattlespm.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.