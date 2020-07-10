Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

10216 Valmay Ave NW Available 07/01/20 Blue Ridge Home - Rare opportunity to rent in the ever-coveted Blue Ridge neighborhood. From the moment you pull up you will feel right at home, admiring the gorgeous landscaping, sweet dormers and welcoming red front door. Absolutely charming with the ideal 3 bedrooms up layout, and views of Puget Sound and mountains out the windows of the master and second bedroom. Generous living spaces on the main floor featuring a formal living room anchored by a wood-burning fireplace, dining room, family room/den - offering a Murphy bed for surprise guests, wet bar and storage all concealed behind paneling, kitchen, laundry/mudroom and half bath. An unfinished basement worthy of tinkering and a storage room with shelving for the organizer in you! The back yard is to die for - your own private park! A large brick patio and outdoor fireplace off the living room is one of two patios. So much room to run and play or simply lounge and take it all in. Desirable Valmay Ave is just steps to the private community pool, clubhouse and tennis courts summer 2020 membership is included in the rent! Aside from your own park-like home, and club, Blue Ridge also offers a private beach and parks, not to mention endless residential "trails" for strolling and admiring your community. Access to wonderful schools and the city within the shelter of this idyllic neighborhood wrap up why Blue Ridge is so alluring. Pet welcome with additional $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



For more information or to schedule a Covid-friendly visit to this special property, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.



To review our screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your search browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



#AvenueOneResidential #BlueRidge #PugetSound #Pool #Tennis



(RLNE5806435)