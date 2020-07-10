All apartments in Seattle
10216 Valmay Ave NW
10216 Valmay Ave NW

10216 Valmay Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10216 Valmay Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
North Beach-Blue Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
10216 Valmay Ave NW Available 07/01/20 Blue Ridge Home - Rare opportunity to rent in the ever-coveted Blue Ridge neighborhood. From the moment you pull up you will feel right at home, admiring the gorgeous landscaping, sweet dormers and welcoming red front door. Absolutely charming with the ideal 3 bedrooms up layout, and views of Puget Sound and mountains out the windows of the master and second bedroom. Generous living spaces on the main floor featuring a formal living room anchored by a wood-burning fireplace, dining room, family room/den - offering a Murphy bed for surprise guests, wet bar and storage all concealed behind paneling, kitchen, laundry/mudroom and half bath. An unfinished basement worthy of tinkering and a storage room with shelving for the organizer in you! The back yard is to die for - your own private park! A large brick patio and outdoor fireplace off the living room is one of two patios. So much room to run and play or simply lounge and take it all in. Desirable Valmay Ave is just steps to the private community pool, clubhouse and tennis courts summer 2020 membership is included in the rent! Aside from your own park-like home, and club, Blue Ridge also offers a private beach and parks, not to mention endless residential "trails" for strolling and admiring your community. Access to wonderful schools and the city within the shelter of this idyllic neighborhood wrap up why Blue Ridge is so alluring. Pet welcome with additional $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

For more information or to schedule a Covid-friendly visit to this special property, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10216 Valmay Ave NW have any available units?
10216 Valmay Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10216 Valmay Ave NW have?
Some of 10216 Valmay Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10216 Valmay Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
10216 Valmay Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 Valmay Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10216 Valmay Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 10216 Valmay Ave NW offer parking?
No, 10216 Valmay Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 10216 Valmay Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10216 Valmay Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 Valmay Ave NW have a pool?
Yes, 10216 Valmay Ave NW has a pool.
Does 10216 Valmay Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 10216 Valmay Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 Valmay Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10216 Valmay Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

