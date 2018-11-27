All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10057 29th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10057 29th Ave NE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:02 AM

10057 29th Ave NE

10057 29th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10057 29th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10057 29th Ave NE Available 01/10/20 Charming House in Quiet Meadowbrook Neighborhood - This charming house in Meadowbrook won't stay on the market long! Tucked away on a dead end street, this house offers a quiet and beautiful space to call home. This lovely and quiet home has a beautiful living room with skylights, a cozy kitchen with a bar counter top that is perfect for entertaining, a formal dining area, recently remodeled master bathroom (with a beautiful walk in shower!), a spacious second bedroom, mud room with washer and dryer, and a back deck perfect for enjoying summertime evenings! Beautifully landscaped front yard with plenty of shrubs, trees and flowers to provide privacy from neighbors. Plenty of parking space in driveway and street parking. This house is close to Lake City Way, I-5, Roosevelt Way NE, 35th Ave NE. Available 1/10/2020.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities & yard care
*Pet(s) will be considered on a case by case basis with references
*Additional pet charges will apply
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

(RLNE5423106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10057 29th Ave NE have any available units?
10057 29th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10057 29th Ave NE have?
Some of 10057 29th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10057 29th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
10057 29th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10057 29th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10057 29th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 10057 29th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 10057 29th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 10057 29th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10057 29th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10057 29th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 10057 29th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 10057 29th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 10057 29th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10057 29th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10057 29th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University