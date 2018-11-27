Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10057 29th Ave NE Available 01/10/20 Charming House in Quiet Meadowbrook Neighborhood - This charming house in Meadowbrook won't stay on the market long! Tucked away on a dead end street, this house offers a quiet and beautiful space to call home. This lovely and quiet home has a beautiful living room with skylights, a cozy kitchen with a bar counter top that is perfect for entertaining, a formal dining area, recently remodeled master bathroom (with a beautiful walk in shower!), a spacious second bedroom, mud room with washer and dryer, and a back deck perfect for enjoying summertime evenings! Beautifully landscaped front yard with plenty of shrubs, trees and flowers to provide privacy from neighbors. Plenty of parking space in driveway and street parking. This house is close to Lake City Way, I-5, Roosevelt Way NE, 35th Ave NE. Available 1/10/2020.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities & yard care

*Pet(s) will be considered on a case by case basis with references

*Additional pet charges will apply

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying



(RLNE5423106)