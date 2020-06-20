All apartments in Seattle
10044 46TH PL NE

10044 46th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

10044 46th Pl NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10044 46TH PL NE Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Seattle Home Near Matthew's Beach Park with 2 Car Garage Attached! - This home is in an excellent location of Seattle. Sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by plenty of Maple trees, you will find this nice and well maintained home featuring an ideal layout with bountiful upgrades. Perfect for today's lifestyle, with casual living, open kitchen, and generous formal rooms. French doors lead to the west-facing deck, ready for entertaining! Expansive spaces downstairs: Rec room, play area, office, bedrooms, wet bar- many options! Convenient to Matthews Beach Park, 5 min walk to Burke Gilman trail, 75 bus to U-District is close by, 20 min ride to UW. Also near Meadowbrook Pond Nature Preserve, beautiful and full of wildlife which could be a life saver during this lock down period! Small pet accepted on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit. A $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. For a personal viewing please contact Millie at 425-299-5207 or millie@sjapm.com
Under Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

(RLNE5796834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10044 46TH PL NE have any available units?
10044 46TH PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10044 46TH PL NE have?
Some of 10044 46TH PL NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10044 46TH PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
10044 46TH PL NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10044 46TH PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10044 46TH PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 10044 46TH PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 10044 46TH PL NE does offer parking.
Does 10044 46TH PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10044 46TH PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10044 46TH PL NE have a pool?
No, 10044 46TH PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 10044 46TH PL NE have accessible units?
No, 10044 46TH PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10044 46TH PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10044 46TH PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
