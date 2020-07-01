All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1

10039 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10039 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in a beautiful quiet neighborhood. Wood floors throughout, fireplace in living room as well as a separate dining area. Completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms and one smaller off the kitchen area could be an office or kids room. Large front yard for outdoor use and entertaining. Ample off street parking. Shared Laundry room on-site. Rent is $2195, Security Deposit is $2000. Tenants pay all utilities (pro-rated per occupant). Plus $60 monthly yard maintenance. 12 month lease minimum, No Pets. Contact Steve at: 206-604-6037 or email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com for more info or to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 have?
Some of 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 offers parking.
Does 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
No, 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

