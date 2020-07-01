10039 Ashworth Avenue North - 1

Amenities

Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in a beautiful quiet neighborhood. Wood floors throughout, fireplace in living room as well as a separate dining area. Completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms and one smaller off the kitchen area could be an office or kids room. Large front yard for outdoor use and entertaining. Ample off street parking. Shared Laundry room on-site. Rent is $2195, Security Deposit is $2000. Tenants pay all utilities (pro-rated per occupant). Plus $60 monthly yard maintenance. 12 month lease minimum, No Pets. Contact Steve at: 206-604-6037 or email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com for more info or to view.