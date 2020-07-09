1000 Aurora Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking internet access media room

RENT INCLUDES INET & POWER ! JUNE RENT PAID! - Property Id: 143648



FREE: GWave inet, electricity, water, garbage, recycling is INCLUDED in rent! JUNE RENT IS PAID!



Gorgeous and Colorful Corner unit Condominium with Space Needle and city views out your living room window! WALK TO FACEBOOK IN 2 MIN. New Year's Eve Fireworks from the comfort of your sofa!!

AC, Large walk in closet, bedroom and livingroom view decks, beautiful roof top deck with panoramic Lake Union and city views, washer/dryer in unit, new dishwasher, radiant heat (heated floors), gas stove, workout room, meeting/media room available, Air Conditioning, secure building, secure parking available. Lake Union, Dexter and Queen Anne right out your door.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143648

Property Id 143648



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5763099)