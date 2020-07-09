All apartments in Seattle
1000 Aurora Ave N
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1000 Aurora Ave N

1000 Aurora Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
media room
RENT INCLUDES INET & POWER ! JUNE RENT PAID! - Property Id: 143648

FREE: GWave inet, electricity, water, garbage, recycling is INCLUDED in rent! JUNE RENT IS PAID!

Gorgeous and Colorful Corner unit Condominium with Space Needle and city views out your living room window! WALK TO FACEBOOK IN 2 MIN. New Year's Eve Fireworks from the comfort of your sofa!!
AC, Large walk in closet, bedroom and livingroom view decks, beautiful roof top deck with panoramic Lake Union and city views, washer/dryer in unit, new dishwasher, radiant heat (heated floors), gas stove, workout room, meeting/media room available, Air Conditioning, secure building, secure parking available. Lake Union, Dexter and Queen Anne right out your door.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143648
Property Id 143648

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5763099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Aurora Ave N have any available units?
1000 Aurora Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Aurora Ave N have?
Some of 1000 Aurora Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Aurora Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Aurora Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Aurora Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Aurora Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1000 Aurora Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Aurora Ave N offers parking.
Does 1000 Aurora Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Aurora Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Aurora Ave N have a pool?
No, 1000 Aurora Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Aurora Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1000 Aurora Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Aurora Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Aurora Ave N has units with dishwashers.

