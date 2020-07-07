100 Highland Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This one bed and one bath Condo is located in the heart of Seattle in the historic Victoria condominium association. The building was built in 1921 but offers all of todays amenities. This 700 sq ft. unit comes with Oak hardwood flooring, decorative crown molding, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, washer/dryer in unit, & high ceilings. Included with rent is a one car garage and heating, tenant only pays for electricity. Directly across the street from the beautiful Kerry Park and minutes away from the Space Needle, this location is one of the most sought after in all of Seattle.