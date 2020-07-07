All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 13 2019 at 8:49 AM

100 Highland Dr

100 West Highland Drive
Location

100 West Highland Drive, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one bed and one bath Condo is located in the heart of Seattle in the historic Victoria condominium association. The building was built in 1921 but offers all of todays amenities. This 700 sq ft. unit comes with Oak hardwood flooring, decorative crown molding, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, washer/dryer in unit, & high ceilings. Included with rent is a one car garage and heating, tenant only pays for electricity. Directly across the street from the beautiful Kerry Park and minutes away from the Space Needle, this location is one of the most sought after in all of Seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Highland Dr have any available units?
100 Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Highland Dr have?
Some of 100 Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Highland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 100 Highland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 100 Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 100 Highland Dr offers parking.
Does 100 Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 100 Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 100 Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 100 Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Highland Dr has units with dishwashers.
