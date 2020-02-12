All apartments in Kirkland
Location

15118 119th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Don't Miss This Gem! Conveniently located in Kirkland! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*

Stunning details & modern conveniences are found everywhere in this home. 3 Bdr, 2.5 bth, Open & Airy Kitchen, 2 car garage. Like new, completely remodeled in 2014. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Full size w/d. Fully fenced back yard. Pet friendly! Desirable location with close proximity to I-405 and direct buses to Seattle right outside your door.

SQ FT: 1560

YEAR BUILT: 1972

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kingsgate

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodmoor
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Northshore
HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemoor
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2750
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5636678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

