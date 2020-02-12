15118 119th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Don't Miss This Gem! Conveniently located in Kirkland! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*



Stunning details & modern conveniences are found everywhere in this home. 3 Bdr, 2.5 bth, Open & Airy Kitchen, 2 car garage. Like new, completely remodeled in 2014. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Full size w/d. Fully fenced back yard. Pet friendly! Desirable location with close proximity to I-405 and direct buses to Seattle right outside your door.



SQ FT: 1560



YEAR BUILT: 1972



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kingsgate



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodmoor

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Northshore

HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemoor

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2750

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5636678)