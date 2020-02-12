15118 119th Ave NE

Amenities
Don't Miss This Gem! Conveniently located in Kirkland! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*
Stunning details & modern conveniences are found everywhere in this home. 3 Bdr, 2.5 bth, Open & Airy Kitchen, 2 car garage. Like new, completely remodeled in 2014. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Full size w/d. Fully fenced back yard. Pet friendly! Desirable location with close proximity to I-405 and direct buses to Seattle right outside your door.
SQ FT: 1560
YEAR BUILT: 1972
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kingsgate
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodmoor
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Northshore
HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemoor
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2750
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5636678)