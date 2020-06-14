/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
176 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kirkland, WA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Juanita
7 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
659 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Rose Hill
9 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
833 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Totem Lake
7 Units Available
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
650 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Juanita
21 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Moss Bay
5 Units Available
The 101
101 Main St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
781 sqft
Luxury apartments right near Kirkland Marina. Residents get access to a fire pit and barbecue area. Concierge service available. Within minutes of Peter Kirk Memorial Park. Close to I-405.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Lakeview
6 Units Available
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,121
1036 sqft
Nearby school: Northwest University, Kirkland Children's School, Emerson High, International Community School, Lakeview Elementary, Lake Washington High. Close to Carillon Woods Park, Houghton Beach Park, Cross Kirkland Corridor, Yarrow Bay. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Juanita
10 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
852 sqft
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Juanita
7 Units Available
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,764
700 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Interstate 405. Units have efficient appliances and double-pane windows. A full-size washer and dryer make apartment living more convenient. The welcoming clubhouse has a study area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
675 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
813 sqft
Sophisticated apartments overlooking stunning Yarrow Bay and conveniently located near Interstate 405. The community has a private marina and four lighted tennis courts. Apartments feature track lighting and granite counters.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Moss Bay
9 Units Available
Voda
207 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
791 sqft
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Juanita
4 Units Available
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,912
824 sqft
From your Starboard side, everything is close. Steer your social side toward on-trend coffee and wine bars, gathering-spot bistros and popular pubs in nearby Juanita Village and downtown Kirkland.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Juanita
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
644 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
669 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Juanita
8 Units Available
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
870 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:39am
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
676 sqft
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Totem Lake
11 Units Available
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
614 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Moss Bay
13 Units Available
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
764 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Finn Hill
161 Units Available
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Central Houghton
57 Units Available
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
823 sqft
Our LEED-Certified apartment community will offer the quintessential northwest lifestyle youve been waiting for.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Rose Hill
8 Units Available
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
776 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Moss Bay
8 Units Available
Westwater
221 1st St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
Convenient downtown location just west of I-405. Waterfront property with spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Seattle's skyline. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 24-hr gym.
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Moss Bay
Contact for Availability
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
740 sqft
Welcome home to Highlander East Apartments! Our elegant community is nestled in Kirkland, Washington. Bellevue Square Mall, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues are all just a few minutes away.
Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
Totem Lake
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.
